Coroner officially identifies victims from suspected Negley murder-suicide

A woman was shot to death at this Dyke Road home A woman was shot to death at this Dyke Road home
NEGLEY, Ohio -

The Columbiana County coroner has confirmed the identities of two people killed in what investigators are characterizing as an apparent murder-suicide.

The Columbiana County Sheriff's Office received the call late Saturday night that a shooting had taken place on Dyke Road in Negley.

That's where deputies found the body of 49-year-old Tami Ramage, of that same address.

A man who was also shot at the home was taken to the hospital for treatment of what investigators say are non-life threatening injuries.

Just a few hours later, the Sheriff issued an alert to Youngstown Police for the arrest of 44-year-old James Rhodes in connection with the homicide.

Rhodes had an address listed in Youngstown.

That alert was withdrawn after deputies found the body of Rhodes at his Union Ridge Road home at around 8:00 a.m.

Deputies believe Rhodes died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

BCI, Columbiana County Coroner, the Prosecutor's Office, and Homicide Task Force all were notified and responded to the incident.

The coroner says a ruling on the deaths will be issued after results of toxicology tests are completed.

