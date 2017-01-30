Future of Bazetta Park hinges on fundraising

The fate of a popular park in Trumbull County that draws young children and students from across the region was discussed at a meeting Monday night.

Park Board President Steve Belcher tells 21 News that the park has traditionally raised money through fundraisers to pay for improvements to the park, not general maintenance.

Belcher says the township is working with fewer state dollars and he's not sure if it can continue to pay for regular maintenance to keep the park in working order.

He says the park board would need to host multiple fundraisers to keep it open in 2017. At the same time, Belcher says the fundraisers aren't garnering as much interest as they have in the past.

The park off of Warren Meadville Road has been a longtime destination for valley families and their children.

It's also home to the Lakeview Athletic Club, Lakeview Little Bulldogs and the Lakeview Optimist Soccer Association according to the township's website.

Right now, Belcher says the park has a little more than $10,000 from donations in its operating account. He says the gazebo is in need of repairs.

Trustees did vote to approve the park board to move forward with planning fundraisers to keep Imagination Station open.

Trustees will meet next Tuesday, February 7th to decide the fate of the park.

A general fund levy will be on the ballot in May which, if passed, would provide money for the park.