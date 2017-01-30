Mahoning County Sheriff and Liberty police raid stolen goods fencing operation

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene says with the help of Liberty police -- they've uncovered the largest fencing operation in the department's history.

The items recovered have already helped solve burglaries in a number of Mahoning Valley communities.

But according to the sheriff and Major Jeff Allen, Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department, these weren't your garden variety tools that were stolen. You're looking at industrial and commercial equipment in some cases worth $8,000 to $15,000.

It was a tip that led Mahoning County Sheriff's Department investigators and Liberty Police Detectives to Destiny Farms and a home located at 11724 Diehl Road in Ellsworth Township on Thursday.

Armed with a search warrant investigators say they recovered tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen landscaping and roofing equipment as well as tools and stolen horse trailers.

Sheriff Greene tells 21 News, "What it actually turned out it was probably one of the biggest fencing operations that any of us have seen in the history of the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office. We had five trailer beds - flat bed trailer beds with the serial numbers scratched off, basically oodles of power equipment, compressors, weed whackers, blowers, pressure washers, different drills, you name it, they had it here."

Major Allen said the stolen items recovered have helped solve the break-ins of a plumbing company in Weathersfield, three break-ins in Liberty Township, two break-ins in Boardman and multiple B&Es at the sheriff's department so far.

"Well they're buying it off of the people, stealing it, and then they hold it for a little while to get the heat off of them. Then they resell it," Major Allen said.

At a second home at 1938 Coitsville-Hubbard Road a few more stolen items were recovered along with marijuana and $10,000 in cash.

Major Allen says the two suspects have not been charged at this time, but expect they will be charged once they consult with the prosecutor about the on-going investigation.

The sheriff has sent out letters to every police chief in the area asking them to have their detectives come down and view the stolen items and see if they match up with any of their burglary reports.

Authorities suspect this operation has been going on for at least the last year, and hope this raid will slow down fencing activity in the area.