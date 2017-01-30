Youngstown Diocese still plans to resettle refugees here

A White House executive order placing a temporary ban on immigration of people from seven countries is not stopping plans by a charity to resettle fifty refugees in Youngstown, according to the Diocese of Youngstown.

A statement released by Catholic Charities on Monday said the organization continues preparations to receive refugees from Syria and the Congo once the moratorium is lifted.

Syria is one of the nations covered under the order signed last week by President Trump.

Catholic Charities announced the initiative last year, saying one possible location where the refugees may settle is around the Canfield Road area in Youngstown.

At the time, the Diocese said that the U.S. State Department would fund the first 90 days of their stay.

“Welcoming immigrants and refugees is part of being Catholic and reflects the biblical tradition to welcome the stranger that is embraced by many faiths,” according to the statement from the diocese. “We remain faithful and steadfast in our commitment to welcome the stranger and we are grateful for the support of those who share our commitment.”

Youngstown Mayor John McNally has expressed a willingness to investigate the possibility of bringing the refugees to the city.