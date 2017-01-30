Should you workout while you are sick?

Some people may think the idea of working out while they're sick is crazy, while others may be determined to maintain their regular session at the gym.

"When we exercise, we release some natural endorphins in our body. Some of our cortisol levels increase. I think that low level exercise does give us a better overall sense of well being. I think it does help you feel better," said Dr. James Voos with University Hospitals.

While low intensity workouts may make some people feel better, higher intensity workouts could have the opposite effect. University Hospitals provided Dr. James Voos, who discourages anyone with a fever greater than 101.5 degrees Fahrenheit to skip their workout.

"That is a sign that your body needs to rest and exercising can continue to raise your body temperature to a level that is not safe," said Dr. Voos.

If you aren't running a fever and choose to workout, Dr. Voos stresses the importance of staying hydrated.

"Anytime you are ill, your body uses more water and often evaporates more water. So, certainly making sure you are extra hydrated," said Dr. Voos.

People battling upper respiratory tract infections may want to avoid working out outdoors.

"That can incite coughing and additional discomfort in your upper airways. So, you want to be mindful of that, maybe exercising indoors would be the important thing to do," said Dr. Voos.

Dr. Voos encourages people to be mindful of those around them, as they may not want sick germs. If you are heading to a gym, Dr. Voos recommends frequent hand washing to prevent the spread of germs.