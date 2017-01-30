AP Boys' Basketball Poll - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

AP Boys' Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points: :

DIVISION I
1, Cin. Moeller (23)
17-0 239
2, Newark (1)
17-0 208
3, Massillon Jackson
14-1 164
4, Wooster
15-0 143
5, N. Can. Hoover
13-2 84
6, Pickerington Cent.
15-2 73
7, Tol. St. John's
13-2 71
8, Lorain
12-2 68
9, Tol. St. Francis
13-2 60
10, Upper Arlington
14-2 55
 
Others receiving 12 or more points: Hilliard Bradley 35. Springfield 33. Sidney 16. Cols. Northland 15. Lakewood St. Edward 15. Mason 13.


DIVISION II
1, Upper Sandusky (17)
16-0 216
2, Cols. South (5)
17-0 196
3, Day. Dunbar
14-2 162
4, Franklin (1)
14-1 119
5, Trotwood-Madison
13-2 98
6, McArthur Vinton County
14-1 91
7, Ottawa-Glandorf
14-2 73
8, Kettering Alter
14-2 65
9, Wapakoneta
16-1 48
10, Cin. Wyoming
14-1 33
 
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lancaster Fairfield Union 25. Cin. Taft 21. Wauseon 19. Vermilion 17. Cle. Benedictine 16. Akr. SVSM 14.


DIVISION III
1, Cin. Summit Country Day (15)
15-0 209
2, LaBrae (5)
15-0 182
3, Oak Hill (1)
18-0 181
4, Versailles (1)
16-1 159
5, Haviland Wayne Trace
14-1 122
6, Proctorville Fairland (1)
15-1 106
7, Brookville
15-1 82
8, St. Bernard Roger Bacon
13-3 51
9, Cle. VASJ
9-5 47
10, Berlin Hiland
14-2 44
 
Others receiving 12 or more points: Martins Ferry 30. Cols. Grandview Hts. 23. South Range (1) 16. Tipp City Bethel 16. Pemberville Eastwood 14.


DIVISION IV
1, Defiance Ayersville (17)
14-0 207
2, McDonald (1)
15-1 171
3, Mansfield St. Peter's (1)
15-2 155
4, Grove City Christian
15-2 134
5, S. Charleston SE (1)
14-1 114
6, Bristol (1)
15-1 111
7, Ft. Loramie
9-5 75
8, Cornerstone Christian (3)
12-4 61
9, Waterford
10-3 59
(tie)Canal Winchester Harvest Prep
12-2 59
 
Others receiving 12 or more points: Toronto 34. W. Unity Hilltop 27. 13, Sidney Fairlawn 22. Warren JFK 17. Portsmouth Clay 16.

