AP Boys' Basketball Poll

Teachers, enter the WFMJ Today Homeroom Helper contest and get help decorating your classroom from the Supplyroom!More >>
Teachers, enter the WFMJ Today Homeroom Helper contest and get help decorating your classroom from the Supplyroom!More >>
Join 21 WFMJ this year for Panerathon 2017! We want to have the biggest team at Panerathon this year and we need your help.More >>
Join 21 WFMJ this year for Panerathon 2017! We want to have the biggest team at Panerathon this year and we need your help.More >>
Check out weather related pics from our viewers! Please send your pics to weatherpics@wfmj.com.More >>
Check out weather related pics from our viewers! Please send your pics to weatherpics@wfmj.com.More >>
Looking to go to a movie? Check out the latest movie trailers!More >>
Looking to go to a movie? Check out the latest movie trailers!More >>
21 WFMJ and WBCB are proud sponsors of River Rock at the Amp. Click the link for the full schedule of concerts.More >>
21 WFMJ and WBCB are proud sponsors of River Rock at the Amp. Click the link for the full schedule of concerts.More >>
The first Monday of each month, Attorney Dave Betras joins us to answer your legal questions.More >>
The first Monday of each month, Attorney Dave Betras joins us to answer your legal questions.More >>
Rookie Jesse Winker homered for the second straight game, hitting a tiebreaking drive in the seventh inning off newly acquired Pittsburgh reliever Joaquin Benoit that sent the Cincinnati Reds over the Pittsburgh...More >>
Rookie Jesse Winker homered for the second straight game, hitting a tiebreaking drive in the seventh inning off newly acquired Pittsburgh reliever Joaquin Benoit that sent the Cincinnati Reds over the Pittsburgh Pirates...More >>
The game between the Cleveland Indians and Boston Red Sox scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed because of rain.More >>
The game between the Cleveland Indians and Boston Red Sox scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed because of rain.More >>
Christian Vazquez hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox pulled off the final rally of a wild game Tuesday night, beating the Cleveland Indians 12-10 despite an...More >>
Christian Vazquez hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox pulled off the final rally of a wild game Tuesday night, beating the Cleveland Indians 12-10 despite an...More >>
Billy Hamilton hit a three-run homer and tripled, Eugenio Suarez and rookie Jesse Winker also went deep, and the Cincinnati Reds overwhelmed the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-1 on Tuesday night.More >>
Billy Hamilton hit a three-run homer and tripled, Eugenio Suarez and rookie Jesse Winker also went deep, and the Cincinnati Reds overwhelmed the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-1 on Tuesday night.More >>
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers picked up their fourth win of the year over the Batavia Muckdogs on Monday night, 6-2 at Eastwood Field.More >>
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers picked up their fourth win of the year over the Batavia Muckdogs on Monday night, 6-2 at Eastwood Field.More >>
Doug Fister took a shutout into the eighth inning, rookie Rafael Devers went 4 for 4 and drove in a run and the Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 6-2 on Monday night.More >>
Doug Fister took a shutout into the eighth inning, rookie Rafael Devers went 4 for 4 and drove in a run and the Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 6-2 on Monday night.More >>
The Poland Junior Softball team lost its first game in pool play falling to Virginia, 3-0.More >>
The Poland Junior Softball team lost its first game in pool play falling to Virginia, 3-0.More >>
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers scored two runs in both the first and seventh innings and used strong pitching once again to top the Batavia Muckdogs 4-1 on Sunday at Eastwood Field.More >>
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers scored two runs in both the first and seventh innings and used strong pitching once again to top the Batavia Muckdogs 4-1 on Sunday at Eastwood Field.More >>
Authorities say a customer at a Phoenix drugstore shot and killed a man who was attempting to rob the pharmacy Tuesday night.More >>
Authorities say a customer at a Phoenix drugstore shot and killed a man who was attempting to rob the pharmacy Tuesday night.More >>
A woman says she had a sexual relationship with former baseball great Pete Rose in the 1970s, starting when she was 14 or 15 years old.More >>
A woman says she had a sexual relationship with former baseball great Pete Rose in the 1970s, starting when she was 14 or 15 years old.More >>
Georgia is considering the idea of eliminating the stickers motorists much attach to license plates, a decision that could do away with a ritual that's become familiar for many drivers - the decals got stuck on...More >>
Georgia is considering the idea of eliminating the stickers motorists must attach to license plates, a decision that could do away with a ritual that's become familiar for many drivers - the decals got stuck on more...More >>