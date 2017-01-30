AP Boys' Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points: :

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Moeller (23)

17-0 239

2, Newark (1)

17-0 208

3, Massillon Jackson

14-1 164

4, Wooster

15-0 143

5, N. Can. Hoover

13-2 84

6, Pickerington Cent.

15-2 73

7, Tol. St. John's

13-2 71

8, Lorain

12-2 68

9, Tol. St. Francis

13-2 60

10, Upper Arlington

14-2 55



Others receiving 12 or more points: Hilliard Bradley 35. Springfield 33. Sidney 16. Cols. Northland 15. Lakewood St. Edward 15. Mason 13.



DIVISION II

1, Upper Sandusky (17)

16-0 216

2, Cols. South (5)

17-0 196

3, Day. Dunbar

14-2 162

4, Franklin (1)

14-1 119

5, Trotwood-Madison

13-2 98

6, McArthur Vinton County

14-1 91

7, Ottawa-Glandorf

14-2 73

8, Kettering Alter

14-2 65

9, Wapakoneta

16-1 48

10, Cin. Wyoming

14-1 33



Others receiving 12 or more points: Lancaster Fairfield Union 25. Cin. Taft 21. Wauseon 19. Vermilion 17. Cle. Benedictine 16. Akr. SVSM 14.



DIVISION III

1, Cin. Summit Country Day (15)

15-0 209

2, LaBrae (5)

15-0 182

3, Oak Hill (1)

18-0 181

4, Versailles (1)

16-1 159

5, Haviland Wayne Trace

14-1 122

6, Proctorville Fairland (1)

15-1 106

7, Brookville

15-1 82

8, St. Bernard Roger Bacon

13-3 51

9, Cle. VASJ

9-5 47

10, Berlin Hiland

14-2 44



Others receiving 12 or more points: Martins Ferry 30. Cols. Grandview Hts. 23. South Range (1) 16. Tipp City Bethel 16. Pemberville Eastwood 14.