Video game accessory transaction in Warren turns into robbery

A Warren man tells police he was robbed by someone who was supposed to buy a video game accessory that was for sale.

The 18-year-old told an officer that he and a friend met someone he only knew as “Zach” outside the Convenient Mart at Elm and Larchmont Saturday night to sell an X Box headset.

According to the report, the victim pulled out his wallet when “the buyer” asked him if he had change.

That's when “Zach” pulled out a gun and demanded the victim's cell phone and wallet containing $110 and a bank card.

The robber then hopped into his pickup truck and drove away, according to the report.

Police say they tracked down the name of a possible suspect, but the home at the address listed appeared to be abandoned.

Investigators will review store surveillance video in an attempt to identify the suspect.