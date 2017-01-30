Ohio Gov. John Kasich lays out two-year budget proposal - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio Gov. John Kasich lays out two-year budget proposal

By Lindsay McCoy, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
Ohio Governor John Kasich laid out his final budget proposal for the next two years, mapping out how he envisions the state should proceed on everything from cutting taxes to paying for Ohioans on Medicaid.

His plan to keep Ohio on track financially focuses on cutting taxes and implementing new ones.

Kasich wants to increase the state sales tax by half a cent, which would bring it to 6.25 percent.

Boosting the sin tax is also within his budget proposal. Kasich wants to increase taxes on alcohol, vaping products and cigarettes, as well as oil and natural gas produced by fracking. 

"All taxes are not equal," Kasich said. "There are taxes that are a drag on the economy more than others."

One of those taxes he believes is pulling down the state's economic potential-- the state income tax.

Kasich's pitch to for consumers to shell out more for some consumption items is what he believes could offset his proposal for 17 percent income tax cut.

The $66.9 billion spending blueprint would require Medicaid recipients to pay an estimated $20 monthly premium for their healthcare if it’s approved.

It's a proposal that's already being met with opposition.

"Good luck collecting that," Ohio Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni said. 

Schiavoni expects both Democrats and Republicans in Columbus to push back against most of the governor's proposals including how he wants to handle paying for healthcare.

"We're supposed to help people get back on their feet and giving people an opportunity to have healthcare when they're working poor," Schiavoni said.

The state must pass a statewide budget by July 1.

Click here for more information on Kasich's proposed budget plan.

