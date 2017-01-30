Warren man accused of sexual conduct with teen - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren man accused of sexual conduct with teen

Posted:
Deshae Tharpe Deshae Tharpe
WARREN, Ohio -

A 25-year-old Warren man is in jail, accused of engaging in sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Deshae Tharpe has been booked into the Trumbull County Jail on a charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Warren Police Department, the alleged conduct took part in February of last year.

The complaint was filed last April, but Tharpe was just arrested on Monday.

