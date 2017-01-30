Study: Nearly 60 percent of children like reading for fun

A Massachusetts woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jail

A young Massachusetts woman who as a teenager encouraged her boyfriend in dozens of text messages to kill himself and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jail

President Donald Trump says he hopes for a "truly honest" outcome from the Russia investigation that has consumed the opening months of his presidency

Supporters of the United Auto Workers say they're not giving up their fight to unionize a Nissan auto assembly plant in Mississippi after a stinging defeat.

A securities fraud conviction has done nothing to quiet Martin Shkreli and experts say that could hurt the so-called "Pharma Bro" at sentencing.

Marijuana friends and foes have been preparing for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to fire at pot with both barrels blazing. But documents obtained by AP show a Justice Department task force searching for the best strategy gives Sessions no new ammunition.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says the city will sue the federal government in defense of its status as a so-called sanctuary city.

NEW YORK (AP) - Nearly 6 out of 10 young people ages 6-17 say they read for fun, according to a new study from Scholastic and YouGov, a percentage that has dipped slightly since a 2010 report.

Fifty-eight percent of those surveyed said they either loved reading for fun or "liked it a lot." In 2010, 60 percent gave similar responses. The 12-14 age group had the biggest drop, from 61 percent to 50 percent, while ages 15-17 improved from 50 to 54 percent.

Among the most positive findings: 40 percent of families say they began reading to their children when they were three months old or younger, compared to 30 percent in 2014.

The "Harry Potter" series was a favorite choice for both kids and parents. The "Junie B. Jones" books and the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series were popular, too.

Monday's report also shows that young people prefer their books the old-fashioned way, with around two-thirds saying they only want to read on paper. Among those who did read an e-book, nearly half said they liked paper more, while only 16 percent favored the digital format. The remainder had no preference.

The survey also showed a wide gap between the number of children's books at home among different income levels. Households of those earning more than $100,000 averaged 127 books, nearly double those homes where income was under $35,000. Hispanic homes averaged 91 books, slightly less than the overall average of 104. African-American families averaged 67 books.

The study can be found on www.Scholastic.com/readingreport

This story has been corrected to show that the spelling is YouGov, not YouGuv.

