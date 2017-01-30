Meth lab discovered in Sharon could be city's first - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Meth lab discovered in Sharon could be city's first

Posted: Updated:
By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
Connect
SHARON, Pa -

A meth lab bust in Sharon, could be the first of its kind for the city.

State investigators worked Monday afternoon to decontaminate the potentially explosive materials.

Sharon Police Chief Gerry Smith says parole officers discovered the lab at a home on Liberty Street. 

The three suspects arrested on the scene had been taken into custody Sunday night for possession of drug paraphernalia -- a violation of their parole.

Chief Smith says parole officers arrived at the home around noon on Monday to pick up the suspects. That's when they detected an unusual odor and called Sharon Police.

The suspects include Kenneth Klemens, 32, Joshua Euard, 33, and Wayne Evett, 33. All three are Sharon residents. Euard lives at the home on Liberty Street.

Smith says the discovery is the city's first meth lab that he can recall.

"In my 28 tenure with the Sharon Police Department I'm struggling to remember a meth lab in our city," said Chief Gerry Smith. "If you see any more activity like this please let us know. This is not something that we want to spread. This is not something that we want to become an epidemic in our town so the sooner we nip it in the bud the better."

Drug charges are expected to be filed by the state attorney general's office.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Poland playing in Junior Little League Softball World Series Championship

    Poland playing in Junior Little League Softball World Series Championship

    Saturday, August 5 2017 1:27 PM EDT2017-08-05 17:27:00 GMT

    Poland advanced to the Junior Little League Softball World Series Championship game Friday night, beating Rhode Island 6-4. 

    More >>

    Poland advanced to the Junior Little League Softball World Series Championship game Friday night, beating Rhode Island 6-4. 

    More >>

  • Sentencing date set for hit and run driver that killed Cortland jogger

    Sentencing date set for hit and run driver that killed Cortland jogger

    Saturday, August 5 2017 11:57 AM EDT2017-08-05 15:57:50 GMT
    Brittany SzwedkoBrittany Szwedko

    A date has been scheduled to sentence a Cortland man convicted of charges stemming from the traffic death of a woman who was jogging along a Fowler Township road last year. 

    More >>

    A date has been scheduled to sentence a Cortland man convicted of charges stemming from the traffic death of a woman who was jogging along a Fowler Township road last year. 

    More >>

  • UPDATED

    Valley power outages to continue until evening

    Valley power outages to continue until evening

    Saturday, August 5 2017 11:54 AM EDT2017-08-05 15:54:38 GMT

    The more than14,000 homes and businesses left without power after Friday's storms rolled through the Valley had been whittled down to just more than 800 by Saturday morning. But FirstEnergy estimates that some of those customers may still be in the dark when the sun sets Saturday. The greatest number of outages were still in Trumbull County, with the townships of Brookfield, Hartford, and Liberty the hardest hit. Here is FirstEnergy's estimated time of restoration as of 6:30 am: 5...

    More >>

    The more than14,000 homes and businesses left without power after Friday's storms rolled through the Valley had been whittled down to just more than 800 by Saturday morning. But FirstEnergy estimates that some of those customers may still be in the dark when the sun sets Saturday. The greatest number of outages were still in Trumbull County, with the townships of Brookfield, Hartford, and Liberty the hardest hit. Here is FirstEnergy's estimated time of restoration as of 6:30 am: 5...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms