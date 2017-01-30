Meth lab discovered in Sharon could be city's first

A meth lab bust in Sharon, could be the first of its kind for the city.

State investigators worked Monday afternoon to decontaminate the potentially explosive materials.

Sharon Police Chief Gerry Smith says parole officers discovered the lab at a home on Liberty Street.

The three suspects arrested on the scene had been taken into custody Sunday night for possession of drug paraphernalia -- a violation of their parole.

Chief Smith says parole officers arrived at the home around noon on Monday to pick up the suspects. That's when they detected an unusual odor and called Sharon Police.

The suspects include Kenneth Klemens, 32, Joshua Euard, 33, and Wayne Evett, 33. All three are Sharon residents. Euard lives at the home on Liberty Street.

Smith says the discovery is the city's first meth lab that he can recall.

"In my 28 tenure with the Sharon Police Department I'm struggling to remember a meth lab in our city," said Chief Gerry Smith. "If you see any more activity like this please let us know. This is not something that we want to spread. This is not something that we want to become an epidemic in our town so the sooner we nip it in the bud the better."

Drug charges are expected to be filed by the state attorney general's office.