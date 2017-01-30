McDonald's Hoop News 1/30/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

McDonald's Hoop News 1/30/17

H.S. Basketball | Girls

Columbiana 98 Lisbon 97 |  2OT

Lordstown 61 Mathews 40

Jackson Milton 79 Sebring 32

Austintown Fitch 45 West Branch 52

Farrell 85 Jamestown 29

West Middlesex 57 Commodore Perry 25

South Range 77 East Palestine 39

Springfield 37 Crestview 36

Mineral Ridge 43 Lowellville 46

Kennedy Catholic 53 Reynolds 32

United 30 Leetonia 56


H.S. Basketball | Boys

Salem 91 Beaver Local 59

