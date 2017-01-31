Struthers enacts snow emergency parking ban - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Struthers enacts snow emergency parking ban

STRUTHERS, Ohio -

The city of Struthers has enacted snow emergency parking ban.

Officials want cars and trucks off the streets to enable access by snow removal equipment.

The ban was put into effect Monday night due to what Safety Service Director. Ed Wildes said was anticipated snowfall.

The ban is in effect until 3 p.m. today.

