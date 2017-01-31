St. Paul School in Salem delays opening after student flu death - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

St. Paul School in Salem delays opening after student flu death

SALEM, Ohio -

Officials at the Saint Paul School in Salem told parents that the classes would be delayed by two hours on Tuesday after one of the students succumbed to the flu.

The school first received word of the child's death over the weekend, and classes were canceled on Monday.  Then weather-permitting, the school planned on a two-hour delay Tuesday, to allow students to meet with grief counselors.

The student who died after contracting the flu is said to be a six-year-old boy who was in kindergarten.

The Salem city and Columbiana County health districts are investigating the case

In a Facebook post to Saint Paul School families on Monday night, school officials say the building was cleaned on Monday, and extra precautions were being taken to help provide "a clean and safe environment for the children."

Flu outbreaks have been reported across the country including in Ohio and Pennsylvania with many Valley hospitals reporting increased numbers of patients with the flu and flu-like symptoms.

