Valley drivers urged to use caution on roads as snow blankets the area

Drivers in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Mercer and Lawrence Counties are encouraged to slow down on the way to work or school Tuesday morning.

A clipper system is expected to drop a quick coating of snow, mainly after 7:00 a.m., and snow fall totals can range anywhere from one to three inches, perhaps even more where snow bands persist.

Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation have been out for hours overnight. First they were pre-treating, then salting the roads to help break up any snow or ice accumulations.

21 News checked with local emergency dispatchers and police and so far, there are no major accidents or incidents due to weather.