Niles Police: ATM thieves didn't get any cash

A woman in Niles woke up to find a stolen ATM machine at the bottom of her driveway Tuesday morning.

Niles police say two suspects can be seen in surveillance video making four separate attempts, beginning at 2 a.m., to remove the machine from the foyer floor of First Choice Community Credit Union.

Police say the two individuals were wearing masks and gloves and tired using tools to break into the machine before bringing in a dolly to move it.

The suspects finally ripped it off the floor at around 5 a.m. Police believe they somehow placed it on a cart, and a garbage can was put over it to try and conceal the machine.

The stolen machine didn't go far. It was left on a nearby driveway off of Warren Avenue.

"They didn't get any money," Detective Jim Robbins said, with Niles police. "They did some damage, which is sad, a lot of damage, I think the machine is probably totaled."

Police called in a tow to take the ATM into evidence.

They say the suspects ran into an industrial area before police lost them.

Dedrea Williams says she heard the voices of young men when she woke up and noticed a big box on her driveway.

"Never thought it'd be the ATM machine in a million years," Williams said.

