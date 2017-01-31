Youngstown councilman wants to repeal downtown two-wheel law

It may seem like a surprise, but riding a motorcycle or even a bicycle in downtown Youngstown is against the law.

The law, which is not enforced was put in place in 1974.

There were signs in downtown Youngstown prohibiting the two-wheel vehicles when there was just a plaza in the heart of the city.

Since that time the plaza has been removed allowing cars to pass through Federal Street.

Even though the law is not enforced, the first ward councilman wants the law repealed.