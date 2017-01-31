Trumbull County communities praised for being healthier places to live

Two Trumbull County communities are being praised for their efforts to become healthier places to live.

The city of Warren and Howland Township have received awards for their efforts to combat chronic illness.

The Healthy Ohio Healthy Community Award recognizes steps taken to improve a community's health- like initiatives on tobacco, healthy eating, and exercise.

This is actually the 10th straight year Healthy Ohio has recognized the city of Warren for its long-running effort to promote physical activity and improve nutrition.