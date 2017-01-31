Hubbard to hold public meeting on township's future

A public meeting will take place in February to discuss the future of Hubbard Township.

The township contracted with the Trumbull County Planning Commission to design a plan that will guide growth and development over the next 20+ years.

The plan is in its final stages, and interested citizens are encouraged to attend a public meeting to hear an overview of the plan and offer their comments.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, at the Hubbard Middle School Cafeteria, 250 Hall Avenue S.E., Hubbard, Ohio, 44425.

Comprehensive plans typically include maps, charts, and text that analyze and present existing trends and conditions of growth or decline and make recommendations for the general development of the community. Comprehensive plans also address several specific topics and include a future land use map.

Jeffrey Rowlands, Comprehensive Plan Committee Chairman, said "Relevant to the future use portion of the plan, our committee worked on reaching out to our community thru mailings and multiple events. This was to ensure that we could receive as much feedback as possible. I believe Hubbard township and Trumbull County Planning have worked well in coming up with a plan to maintain and/or stimulate good residential and business growth. We are very excited to see it start to be implemented."

The Trumbull County Planning Commission routinely works with the county's townships, villages and cities, and is committed to collaborative strategies, plans and programs that improve the quality of life in Trumbull County. According to Trish Nuskievicz, Executive Director of the Planning Commission, "Planning proactively for the needs of a community, instead of reacting to them, facilitates the most appropriate and efficient uses of land and resources, consistent with the public interest and help save tax dollars. The Planning Commission makes it a priority to offer contractual comprehensive planning services to all Trumbull County communities."

Mauro Cantalamessa, Trumbull County Commissioners, said "The Board of Commissioners supports the Planning Commission in its efforts to promote sustainable planning and zoning, economic vitality, environmental responsibility and social equity for our Trumbull County communities."

The Trumbull County Planning Commission is currently working on comprehensive plans for the Cities of Girard and Warren. Comprehensive plans have recently been completed for Braceville and Farmington Townships as well.