Bazetta worried about fate of community park

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio -

Some people who live in Bazetta Township have raised concerns over the possible loss of the community's only park. 

Trustees say they may have to close the park known as the "imagination station" off Warren-Meadville Road because they don't have the money to support it. The park costs $17,000 dollars a year to maintain.  Trustees cite a general fund levy that has failed five times and state budget cuts.

On Monday night, trustee's voted to allow the park board to continue to fund raise for the park. 

"They have presented us with two ideas that we approved for them to proceed with, and we are hoping that there are enough funds raised from those fundraisers and even more throughout the year to help sustain the park," said Ted Webb, Bazetta trustee.

"Unfortunately at this point in time, if the park were to close, we wouldn't have any fields for those teams to play because they have to play on bigger fields than what we have available anywhere else," said Christopher Schiavone, the secretary of the Lakeview Athletic Club.

Trustees will meet next Tuesday, February 7th to decide the fate of the park.  A general fund levy will be on the ballot in May which, if passed, would provide money for the park. 

