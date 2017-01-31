PennDOT reduces speed limit on Mercer County interstates

The speed limit has been reduced on interstate highways in northwestern Pennsylvania, including two in Mercer County.

PennDOT announced on Tuesday morning that due to the severity of the winter weather, speeds have been reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

Interstate 80 in Mercer and Venango counties.

Interstate 79 in Erie, Crawford and Mercer counties;

Interstate 90 in Erie County

Interstate 86 in Erie County.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel.

Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department saysits primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow.

PennDOT says it will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.