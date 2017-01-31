'Mystery man' rescues driver after S-U-V slides into Southington pond

A Warren man simply wants to say "thank you" to the mystery man who helped pull him from an icy pond Tuesday morning.

28 year-old Maurice Cox Jr. says he was on his way to work, driving on Route 422 in Southington, when he lost control.

"When I looked up I was in the pond and my car was sinking," said Cox. "I think my mind went blank, it was like just get out of here. I had my seat belt on it was kind of a struggle to get it off."

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. between Routes 534 and 305.

Several people passing were quick to call 911. Cox says it's the man who helped pull him to dry land that he really wants to thank.

"It was like the guy was with me because as soon as I looked up he was right there on the hood like 'Hey, man. Let me help you out," said Cox.

Cox says the water was about up to his waist. He believe he could have gotten out of the vehicle okay but, none the less he says the mystery man that stopped didn't have to put himself in danger.

"After he got me out of the car he just left. He left. He asked me if I was alright. He asked me if anybody else was in the car. Then was like 'Man, you have a good day and he got in his car and he left," described Cox.

Tuesday evening, Cox was home with his family and able to find a little humor in the situation.

"I wasn't even going to tell my wife. I was going to tell her 'The car got stolen or something, you know.' I wasn't even going tell her, she's going to kill me," joked Cox. "But you know the man upstairs had his hand wrapped around me because you know I've got a wife, a mother and seven kids, so you know I'm just thankful to be here for real."

Police believe slick conditions may have caused the accident.

