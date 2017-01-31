Niles man sentenced to 25-years-to-life for raping child

A Niles man convicted of raping a five-year-old girl will be eligible for parole after serving 25 years of a life prison term.

Judge Andrew Logan on Tuesday handed down the sentence to 22-year-old Gilbert Skeins, Jr., who was convicted earlier on charges of rape and gross sexual imposition.

Skeins was arrested in April after a nearly two month investigation by the Niles Police Detective Bureau, the Trumbull County Prosecutor's Office, and Trumbull Children Services.

Investigators say the victim was raped by Skeins while under his care in February.