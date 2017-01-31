Warren man charged with drug death of Niles woman and unborn fet - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren man charged with drug death of Niles woman and unborn fetus

WARREN, Ohio -

A Warren man is jailed on $1 million bond, accused of supplying a powerful drug that claimed the life of a 20-year-old Niles woman and her unborn baby.

Anton Perry, 22, has been booked into the Trumbull County Jail after a grand jury handed up a nine count secret indictment charging Perry with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated drug trafficking, and corrupting another with drugs.

According to the indictment, Perry caused the deaths of Jamie Deutsch and her unborn fetus in October of last year.

The Trumbull County Coroner ruled that Deutsch died from a Fentanyl overdose.

Investigators say Perry sold or supplied the powerful opiate Fentanyl to Deutsch, causing her to become drug dependent.

According to the DEA, Fentanyl can be 100 times more potent than heroin.

Perry pleaded not guilty to the indictment during a Tuesday court appearance.

His next hearing is set for February 7.

