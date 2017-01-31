Youngstown man accused of raping four-year-old - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown man accused of raping four-year-old

Posted: Updated:
Todd Perkins Todd Perkins
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Youngstown man is under arrest after a grand jury secretly indicted him for allegedly raping a four-year-old child.

Todd Perkins, 65, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on Monday.

He's charged with rape and gross sexual imposition.

According the the indictment, Perkins engaged in sexual conduct with the child in October.

Perkins remains held in jail without bond.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms