Expanding Waterfire among ideas considered to boost Shenango economy

Good things are happening in the Shenango Valley. That was the takeaway from the economic forecast breakfast sponsored by the Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.

Leaders from education, healthcare, business and tourism gave brief forecasts of their plans for 2017.

The breakfast meeting came just weeks after Macy's and Sears announced they are closing stores at the Shenango Valley Mall.

One of the the positive revelations came from Penn State Shenango that announced that for the first time since the late 1990's it is reinstating its athletic program with two sports this fall.

"It was very popular before with students who wanted to continue with sports they enjoyed in high school. So this fall we will be hiring an athletic coordinator and recruiter to get the teams built for men's basketball and women's volleyball," said Dr. Jo Anne Carrick of Penn State Shenango.

The teams will play against other Penn State campuses as well as other smaller colleges.

Business development and jobs was also a key topic at the event. The Penn Northwest development group says it is currently working with some 60 new industry prospects that it feels are most prime for expansion in Mercer county.

"Should all that come to fruition we're talking nearly $200 million in capital improvements that could potentially occur in the community and about 34-hundred jobs," Rachel Leige of Penn Northwest said.

Government leaders say people are finding the area to be a good place to live and do business.

"We're going out with a lot of lead generations to new folks, and once they come into this region of the country and this area in particular they fall in love with it," said Mercer county commissioner, Matt McConnell.

The Waterfire event in Sharon has been a big boost to local tourism, and the five year old event could be expanded.

"We would like people to come and spend the night before and the evening and into the next day. We'd like it to be a weekend event eventually," said Karen Winter-Sed from Waterfire Sharon.

