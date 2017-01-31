Former Boardman eye doctor sentenced for domestic violence

A former Boardman eye doctor has been sentenced to jail after being convicted of domestic violence.

Kenneth Kuhn, 53, pleaded guilty to the charge on Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

He was immediately sentenced to 100 days in jail, but Judge Maureen Sweeney gave him credit for 73 days he has already served.

According to a Boardman police report, Kuhn grabbed and threatened a female victim at his home last summer.

Kuhn, who used to operate Hometown Vision offices in Boardman and Niles, was already on probation at the time of the incident after being convicted of telephone harassment in May.

Canfield Police say the earlier charge was filed against Kuhn for an incident on March 12 where his ex-wife told police that he had sent harassing text messages to her.

A Sebring Court judge gave Kuhn a 90 day jail sentence that originally was scheduled to be completed in late August. However, the former doctor was granted early release on June 2nd.

According to the Ohio State Board of Optometry Board's online database, Kuhn's license is currently suspended.