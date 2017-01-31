Youngstown fugitive found in Florida after year-long search

U.S. Marshals say they have captured a Youngstown man who's girlfriend accused him of beating and choking her, then holding her against her will for nearly a week.

Owen Gunther, 51, has been captured in Florida after spending nearly a year on the run.

In 2014, Gunther was convicted of felonious assault after his girlfriend told police that she had been repeatedly punched and kicked by Gunther at their Thornton Avenue home.

The woman says she passed out. When she regained consciousness, she says Gunther tied a rope around her neck until she again passed out again.

She also claimed that Gunther kept her locked inside their home for six days, so she could not go to the hospital and report the incident.

Gunther was sentenced to four years in prison, but a judge released him and placed him on probation after serving seven months of his sentence.

One year later, the same judge issued a warrant for Gunther's arrest following a probation violation.

The Northern Ohio Violent Crimes Task Force put Gunther on their most wanted 'Dangerous Dozen' list and have been following upon leads which led them to Lake City, Florida, where he was arrested.

Gunther will be brought back to Youngstown for a probation hearing.