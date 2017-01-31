National Signing Day: Other sports

Join 21 WFMJ this year for Panerathon 2017! We want to have the biggest team at Panerathon this year and we need your help.More >>
Join 21 WFMJ this year for Panerathon 2017! We want to have the biggest team at Panerathon this year and we need your help.More >>
Check out weather related pics from our viewers! Please send your pics to weatherpics@wfmj.com.More >>
Check out weather related pics from our viewers! Please send your pics to weatherpics@wfmj.com.More >>
Looking to go to a movie? Check out the latest movie trailers!More >>
Looking to go to a movie? Check out the latest movie trailers!More >>
21 WFMJ and WBCB are proud sponsors of River Rock at the Amp. Click the link for the full schedule of concerts.More >>
21 WFMJ and WBCB are proud sponsors of River Rock at the Amp. Click the link for the full schedule of concerts.More >>
The first Monday of each month, Attorney Dave Betras joins us to answer your legal questions.More >>
The first Monday of each month, Attorney Dave Betras joins us to answer your legal questions.More >>
Brett Gardner and Ronald Torreyes made sensational defensive plays in the ninth inning to save Aroldis Chapman from another late-inning meltdown in Progressive Field, and the New York Yankees hung on to beat the...More >>
Brett Gardner and Ronald Torreyes made sensational defensive plays in the ninth inning to save Aroldis Chapman from another late-inning meltdown in Progressive Field, and the New York Yankees hung on to beat the Cleveland...More >>
Rookie Dinelson Lamet allowed just one hit in 5 2/3 innings, Wil Myers broke out of a slump with a home run and three RBIs and the San Diego Padres quieted the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Saturday night.More >>
Rookie Dinelson Lamet allowed just one hit in 5 2/3 innings, Wil Myers broke out of a slump with a home run and three RBIs and the San Diego Padres quieted the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Saturday night.More >>
The Poland softball team defeated Washington 7-1 to win the Junior Little League World Series.More >>
The Poland softball team defeated Washington 7-1 to win the Junior Little League World Series.More >>
Rookie Jesse Winker homered for the second straight game, hitting a tiebreaking drive in the seventh inning off newly acquired Pittsburgh reliever Joaquin Benoit that sent the Cincinnati Reds over the Pittsburgh...More >>
Rookie Jesse Winker homered for the second straight game, hitting a tiebreaking drive in the seventh inning off newly acquired Pittsburgh reliever Joaquin Benoit that sent the Cincinnati Reds over the Pittsburgh Pirates...More >>
The game between the Cleveland Indians and Boston Red Sox scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed because of rain.More >>
The game between the Cleveland Indians and Boston Red Sox scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed because of rain.More >>
Christian Vazquez hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox pulled off the final rally of a wild game Tuesday night, beating the Cleveland Indians 12-10 despite an...More >>
Christian Vazquez hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox pulled off the final rally of a wild game Tuesday night, beating the Cleveland Indians 12-10 despite an...More >>
Billy Hamilton hit a three-run homer and tripled, Eugenio Suarez and rookie Jesse Winker also went deep, and the Cincinnati Reds overwhelmed the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-1 on Tuesday night.More >>
Billy Hamilton hit a three-run homer and tripled, Eugenio Suarez and rookie Jesse Winker also went deep, and the Cincinnati Reds overwhelmed the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-1 on Tuesday night.More >>
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers picked up their fourth win of the year over the Batavia Muckdogs on Monday night, 6-2 at Eastwood Field.More >>
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers picked up their fourth win of the year over the Batavia Muckdogs on Monday night, 6-2 at Eastwood Field.More >>
Fox News has suspended Eric Bolling, the host of its nightly program "The Specialists" while it investigates allegations he sent a lewd photo to co-workers.More >>
Fox News has suspended Eric Bolling, the host of its nightly program "The Specialists" while it investigates allegations he sent a lewd photo to co-workers.More >>
Authorities say a customer at a Phoenix drugstore shot and killed a man who was attempting to rob the pharmacy Tuesday night.More >>
Authorities say a customer at a Phoenix drugstore shot and killed a man who was attempting to rob the pharmacy Tuesday night.More >>
A woman says she had a sexual relationship with former baseball great Pete Rose in the 1970s, starting when she was 14 or 15 years old.More >>
A woman says she had a sexual relationship with former baseball great Pete Rose in the 1970s, starting when she was 14 or 15 years old.More >>