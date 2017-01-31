National Signing Day: Other sports - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

National Signing Day: Other sports

National Signing Day is Wednesday and while most of the attention is on football, several other athletes are signing for other sports.

Those expected to sign include:

Anita Mancini - Soccer - Toledo - Canfield High School

Elizabeth Philbin – Soccer – Michigan – Cardinal Mooney

Lauren Bell – Soccer – Duquesne - Hickory

Caleb Johnson - Bowling - Wright State - Hubbard High School

Leah Pollifrone - Soccer - Lake Erie College - Howland High School

Trey Richards - Soccer - Westminster - Mineral Ridge High School

