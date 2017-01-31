Judge releases Goshen man who took video of West Branch teen undressing

A Goshen Township man who was convicted of taking video of a West Branch High School student getting undressed is being released a year and 4 months before completing his original two year sentence.

Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge John Durkin on Tuesday granted a judicial release requested by 43-year-old Douglas Miner.

Miner pleaded guilty in May of 2016 to one count of attempted pandering obscenity involving a minor, three counts of illegal use of minor in nudity oriented material, and one count of tampering with evidence.

Goshen Township Police say Miner created several still images from the video of the teen and later tried to conceal the evidence after investigators seized his computer, cell phone and other electronic devices.

Miner resigned his position as a fireman for the city of Alliance, Ohio after he was charged.

After Tuesdays hearing, Miner has five days after being released to register as a sex offender for the next 25 years and he will be placed on 5 years of probation. Miner is also ordered to not have any contact with the victim.