Local activists concerned over Trump Supreme Court nominee - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Local activists concerned over Trump Supreme Court nominee

Posted: Updated:
By Andrew DiPaolo, Weekend Meteorologist/Multi Media Journalist
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Just 11 days after the Women's March in Washington, and locally in Sharon, President Trump announced his pick to fill Justice Scalia's seat in the Supreme Court. 

Gorsuch's conservative track record is a concern to some, including many women's rights and gay right's activists. 

"I would be fearful that we would see a major rollback of our right's in the communities," says 6th Ward Councilwoman Anita Davis.

Gorsuch, who hasn't spoken out much about abortion, has spoken out against euthanasia and assisted suicide.

The Supreme Court nominee also sided with Hobby Lobby and agrees that businesses shouldn't have to provide contraceptive insurance coverage if it violates religious freedoms. 

"I would tell other women that if they don't get out and vote, if they don't lobby their congressional representatives, if they don't turn out to town halls and any place they're given the opportunity to speak they are throwing away their rights," says Attorney Kim Akins. 

Davis adds that, while we don't have a choice on who Donald Trump picks as his supreme court nominee, we do have a voice when it comes to our state and national legislators. 

"You call Rob Portman, you call Sherrod Brown, you call Johnson, you call all the folks at our congress and our senators. You let them know how you feel, don't be quiet,"  says Davis. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: US tells China to fully execute NKorea sanctions

    The Latest: US tells China to fully execute NKorea sanctions

    Sunday, August 6 2017 8:02 AM EDT2017-08-06 12:02:57 GMT
    The United States and North Korea's neighbors are joining in a fresh attempt to isolate Pyongyang over its nuclear and missile programs, in a global pressure campaign.More >>
    The United States and North Korea's neighbors are joining in a fresh attempt to isolate Pyongyang over its nuclear and missile programs, in a global pressure campaign.More >>

  • Trump takes break from White House with 'working vacation'

    Trump takes break from White House with 'working vacation'

    Sunday, August 6 2017 8:02 AM EDT2017-08-06 12:02:53 GMT
    President Donald Trump is spending the first full day of his "working vacation" quietly at his private golf club in central New Jersey.More >>
    President Donald Trump is spending the first full day of his "working vacation" quietly at his private golf club in central New Jersey.More >>

  • 1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting on Youngstown's East Side

    1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting on Youngstown's East Side

    Sunday, August 6 2017 7:27 AM EDT2017-08-06 11:27:00 GMT
    Youngstown Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded. Police say the shooting occurred at around 10 pm Saturday at an apartment on Magnolia Avenue. The name of the man who died has not been released.  Police say the other victim is hospitalized in stable condition. No arrests have been made.  Detectives are still gathering evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. More >>
    Youngstown Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded. Police say the shooting occurred at around 10 pm Saturday at an apartment on Magnolia Avenue. The name of the man who died has not been released.  Police say the other victim is hospitalized in stable condition. No arrests have been made.  Detectives are still gathering evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms