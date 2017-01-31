Local activists concerned over Trump Supreme Court nominee

Just 11 days after the Women's March in Washington, and locally in Sharon, President Trump announced his pick to fill Justice Scalia's seat in the Supreme Court.

Gorsuch's conservative track record is a concern to some, including many women's rights and gay right's activists.

"I would be fearful that we would see a major rollback of our right's in the communities," says 6th Ward Councilwoman Anita Davis.

Gorsuch, who hasn't spoken out much about abortion, has spoken out against euthanasia and assisted suicide.

The Supreme Court nominee also sided with Hobby Lobby and agrees that businesses shouldn't have to provide contraceptive insurance coverage if it violates religious freedoms.

"I would tell other women that if they don't get out and vote, if they don't lobby their congressional representatives, if they don't turn out to town halls and any place they're given the opportunity to speak they are throwing away their rights," says Attorney Kim Akins.

Davis adds that, while we don't have a choice on who Donald Trump picks as his supreme court nominee, we do have a voice when it comes to our state and national legislators.

"You call Rob Portman, you call Sherrod Brown, you call Johnson, you call all the folks at our congress and our senators. You let them know how you feel, don't be quiet," says Davis.