Public hearing tonight on proposed city wide parking ban in Struthers - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Public hearing tonight on proposed city wide parking ban in Struthers

Posted: Updated:
Struthers Parking Bans Struthers Parking Bans

Struther's City Council will hold  second public forum tonight to discuss a proposal to institute a city wide parking ban. 

City officials have received complaints within the past year about parked cars along the streets.

One incident includes of a bus side swiping a parked car on Runge Avenue. 

Residents with no driveways or driveways with limited parking would be an exception to the ban under the current proposal.

In addition, visiting family or friends would be able park on the street for only a short period of time. 

The meeting will be held on at the Struthers City Council Chambers at 6:00 p.m. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Eliminate potential tree hazards

    Eliminate potential tree hazards

    Thursday, May 4 2017 3:46 PM EDT2017-05-04 19:46:01 GMT
    Three or four days after storms rolled through the valley tree service companies are still busy Thursday cleaning up the mess left behind. Arborists say leaves make trees a little heavier so high winds can help blow them down.  But is there anything you can do about it? Pruning your trees can make a difference. "A tree can grow right next to a house and it will be fine you just have to make sure it's not damaged or diseased and it's safe to be there," said Daniel Yoho...More >>
    Three or four days after storms rolled through the valley tree service companies are still busy Thursday cleaning up the mess left behind. Arborists say leaves make trees a little heavier so high winds can help blow them down.  But is there anything you can do about it? Pruning your trees can make a difference. "A tree can grow right next to a house and it will be fine you just have to make sure it's not damaged or diseased and it's safe to be there," said Daniel Yoho...More >>

  • Correction: Severe Weather story

    Correction: Severe Weather story

    Friday, May 5 2017 4:02 PM EDT2017-05-05 20:02:28 GMT
    Parts of the Midwest and the South were recovering Monday after a weekend round of storms, winds, hail and isolated tornadoes killed at least 14 people.More >>
    Parts of the Midwest and the South were recovering Monday after a weekend round of storms, winds, hail and isolated tornadoes killed at least 14 people.More >>

  • New opiates challenge those fighting the Valley's drug epidemic

    New opiates challenge those fighting the Valley's drug epidemic

    Friday, May 5 2017 3:52 PM EDT2017-05-05 19:52:25 GMT

    Those on the front lines dealing with the deadly opiate epidemic are exploring what needs to be done to stop it in it's tracks.  The third ASAP Drug Summit was held at Kent Trumbull Friday for counselors, social workers, chemical dependency professionals and nurses to learn about the latest trends, treatments and prevention methods surrounding drug and alcohol abuse. 

    More >>

    Those on the front lines dealing with the deadly opiate epidemic are exploring what needs to be done to stop it in it's tracks.  The third ASAP Drug Summit was held at Kent Trumbull Friday for counselors, social workers, chemical dependency professionals and nurses to learn about the latest trends, treatments and prevention methods surrounding drug and alcohol abuse. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms