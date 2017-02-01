Public hearing tonight on proposed city wide parking ban in Struthers

Struther's City Council will hold second public forum tonight to discuss a proposal to institute a city wide parking ban.

City officials have received complaints within the past year about parked cars along the streets.

One incident includes of a bus side swiping a parked car on Runge Avenue.

Residents with no driveways or driveways with limited parking would be an exception to the ban under the current proposal.

In addition, visiting family or friends would be able park on the street for only a short period of time.

The meeting will be held on at the Struthers City Council Chambers at 6:00 p.m.