Shots fired through windows of downtown Youngstown businesses

Police in Youngstown are investigating after shots were fired at some downtown businesses early Wednesday.

Three of the windows were shot at and heavily damaged, at the Wells Building on 201 Federal Street around 2:30 a.m.

The Wells Building houses an architect business and a few apartments above.

Then, police responded to reports of shots fired at the windows of the Nationwide Ruddy Insurance Group business at 20 West Federal Plaza.

According to the police report, witnesses say a small dark car, possibly a Chrysler PT Cruiser was seen driving in the area. It's also believed a pellet gun was used to shoot out the windows.

Strollo Architects business partner Greg Strollo told 21 News he believes the incident was a random act of vandalism.

And Strollo says he doesn't believe the act is a reflection on the downtown area, that it's a generally a very safe area.

No one was hurt and police are still looking for suspects.