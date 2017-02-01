Canfield man indicted for $1.5 million theft from Warren business

Paul Theisler Jr. appears in court for arraignment on a charge of theft

Prosecutors say a former executive of a Warren manufacturer stole more than $1.5 million from the business.

The Trumbull County Grand Jury on Tuesday handed up an indictment charging Paul R. Theisler Jr. with the theft of $1.5 million or more from Warren Fabricating and Machining when he served as the company's Chief Financial Officer.

Operators of the family owned business have said that the theft amounts to $2 million.

According to a statement issued by Warren Fabricating, the charges against the 65-year-old Canfield man stems from an internal investigation that began a few months ago after financial irregularities were discovered.

After the discovery of the missing money, the company fired Theisler who was a 38-year employee of Warren Fabricating .

The company has locations on Mahoning Avenue in Warren Township and Chestnut Ridge Road in Hubbard.