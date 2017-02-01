Free income tax service offered to qualifying Valley residents - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Free income tax service offered to qualifying Valley residents

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley teams up with the Mahoning Valley Economic Opportunity Coalition to provide free income tax preparation assistance through VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program). Low to moderate income individuals and families as well as seniors can qualify for the services made available by both the IRS's VITA and Tax Counseling for Seniors (TCE). The program kicks off with the first "Super Saturday" event on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at these partner sites:

Youngstown State University Williamson College of Business Administration, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Bring a photo ID.

Sebring Public Library, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.  Appointments are required, bring a photo ID.

The Mahoning County Financial Stability Partnership joins the United Way and the Mahoning Valley Economic Opportunity Coalition to host a Financial Fair as a part of the "Super Saturday" event at YSU.  More than 15 partners from the Financial Stability Partnership will be vendors at this event to provide financial education and support to all individuals in attendance.

Short seminars will also be offered to clients being served as they wait to have their taxes prepared. The goal of this event is to assist each family in making responsible fiscal decisions with not only their tax return money but for their financial future. Gift cards will be given out to individuals that attend the event.

VITA offers free assistance to taxpayers, including but not limited to persons with disabilities, students, and older taxpayers who file Form 1040EZ, Form 1040A, or a basic Form 1040 Federal tax return. The program runs throughout tax season.

Please see the attached for locations:

