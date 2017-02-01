Valley politicians weigh-in on Trump's choice for Supreme Court

Politicians from around the Valley are weighing-in on President Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, Judge Neil M. Gorsuch.

U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) issued the following statement on the nomination:

"I welcome the nomination of Judge Gorsuch to serve as the next Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. The job of a Supreme Court justice is to fairly and impartially apply the law, and to protect the rights guaranteed by the Constitution, not to advance public policy goals by legislating from the bench. Judge Gorsuch has an outstanding record as a fair-minded, independent, and universally-respected judge. I look forward to considering his nomination as he goes through a fair and thorough evaluation process."

U.S. Representative Mike Kelly (R-PA) aissued the following statement Tuesday night in support of Gorsuch's nomination:



"I commend President Trump for his exceptional choice for the Supreme Court and congratulate Judge Gorsuch on the tremendous honor bestowed upon him. This nomination is great news for our country and our Constitution. Judge Gorsuch is supremely qualified to serve on the high court, where I believe he will faithfully interpret the law and uphold the God-given, constitutionally protected rights of all Americans. The seat left vacated by the legendary Justice Antonin Scalia put the future of the court in uncertain territory, but the voice of the American people last November ensured that the originalist spirit of Justice Scalia will continue to guide the court and its many consequential decisions for years to come. I call on all of my colleagues in the Senate to respect the people's will, put country before party, and give Judge Gorsuch the support he overwhelmingly deserves."



The Ohio Republican Party also issued a statement on Judge Neil Gorsuch's nomination, through Ohio Republican Party chairman Jane Timken:

"I applaud President Trump's selection of mainstream conservative Judge Neil Gorsuch to serve on the United States Supreme Court. President Trump promised to appoint someone in the mold of Justice Scalia and I am confident that Judge Gorsuch will fit that mold by faithfully upholding the Constitution, protecting our individual rights, and preserving the idea of limited government."

"I strongly urge Senator Sherrod Brown not to engage in efforts to delay or obstruct a vote on Judge Gorsuch. Senator Brown said last year that obstructing the confirmation process of a Supreme Court nominee is disrespectful to the voters, the President and the Constitution. The voters have spoken, and Senator Brown should respect the will of the American people."



Representative Bill Johnson (R-Marietta) released the following statement after the nomination:



"I applaud President Trump's nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the United States Supreme Court. Judge Gorsuch has an excellent constitutional background, and was confirmed without any opposition to a seat on the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals in 2006. Few judges in the United States are as qualified as Judge Gorsuch to serve on the Supreme Court and occupy the seat once held by Justice Scalia. I hope the Senate quickly approves this nomination."

And U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced his opposition to Judge Gorsuch. Brown released this statement:



"The people of Ohio deserve Supreme Court Justices who will defend the rights of working families over Wall Street and corporate special interests - and Judge Gorsuch's record doesn't pass that test," Brown said. "I cannot support any nominee who does not recognize that corporations are not people. The Supreme Court has enormous influence over the lives of everyday Ohioans, and any nominee must be willing to defend their rights to make their own healthcare decisions, collectively bargain for safe workplaces and fair pay, and to be protected from discrimination and Wall Street greed."



The statement goes on to say that Senator Brown thoroughly reviewed Judge Gorsuch's record ahead of last night's expected announcement and found a record that is far outside of the judicial mainstream. Gorsuch's record includes:



·Ruling that corporations are people;

·Ruling against women's rights to basic healthcare at places like Planned Parenthood;

·Arguing against the rights of working Americans to band together to hold Wall Street and corporations accountable for abuses;

·Hostility toward anti-discrimination and criminal justice protections, including opposition to equal protection for LGBTQ Americans; and

·Judicial theories that oppose protections that ensure clean air and water and safe food and medicine.

