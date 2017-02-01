Some Mercer County residents will see higher natural gas prices this winter

Starting today, Mercer County residents who have National Fuel as their natural gas supplier will be seeing higher rates.

National Fuel has submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission its quarterly adjustment to gas supply charges. This adjustment increases the monthly bill of a typical residential customer using 97,100 cubic feet of gas annually by $4.52, from $68.54 to $73.06.

This 6.6% increase is effective as of Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

In a statement, the company says the main driver of the adjustment is projected higher natural gas supply charges. Market prices of natural gas continue to

remain low when compared to the previous 10 years due in large part to the large supply of Marcellus Shale gas. National Fuel says nearly

all of the gas consumed by its utility customers comes from Northeast-produced shale gas.

National Fuel's price-to-compare gas commodity charge also will increase to $0.45045 per ccf. This reference point,

detailed on the National Fuel bill under Gas Supply Charges, is important for customers who are shopping for an alternate gas supplier.

National Fuel says gas supply charges are passed along to customers dollar for dollar, with no mark-up or profit to the company.

Pennsylvania utility companies are permitted to update gas supply charges on a quarterly basis to reflect changes in the

market price of natural gas. The next opportunity to adjust gas supply charges is May 1, 2017.