Kent State Trumbull to host discussion on police and race relations

Kent State Trumbull Hosts "On the Matter of Lives: A panel discussion about the issues associated with both Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter campaigns."

On Wednesday, February 8, Kent State University at Trumbull will host "On the Matter of Lives," a community discussion about the issues associated with both Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter campaigns.



A panel discussion, which begins at 7 p.m., includes: Captain Daniel Zampelli (Akron City Police Department), Professor Stanley Smith (Retired Police Officer and Visiting Lecturer, Department of Disaster Science & Emergency Services at the University of Akron) and Dr. Molly Merryman (Film Documentarist and Director of the Center for the Study of Gender and Sexuality at Kent State University)



Dr. Lance Grahn, Dean and Chief Administrative Officer, Kent State University at Trumbull, will serve as forum moderator.



The event, which is sponsored by Kent State Trumbull's Diversity in Action Council, is free and open to the public. It will be held in the Kent State Trumbull Auditorium, located in the Classroom/Administration building, 4314 Mahoning Ave. N.W., in Warren. Guests are invited to a reception following the discussion.



Sign language interpreters will be provided. Free T-Shirts will be available at the door for Kent State Trumbull students.

