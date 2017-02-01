Youngstown man arrested after bags of marijuana found inside house during raid

Youngstown police recovered a large amount of marijuana during a raid at a house on the north side.

According to the police report, 15 pounds of marijuana was seized Tuesday afternoon at the house in the 2200 block of Cordova Avenue.

Police were serving a federal search warrant when they made the discovery.

Officers also found several bottles of promethazine hydrochloride oral solution, which is used as an antihistamine to treat colds and allergies.

Police arrested 35 year-old Jamar Kimble, who was inside the house at the time of the raid.

He is charged with two counts of drug possession.