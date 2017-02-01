Four doses of opiate antidote used to revive man in Austintown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Four doses of opiate antidote used to revive man in Austintown

Posted: Updated:
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio -

Austintown police officers say the opiate antidote Narcan had to be administered four times before a suspected overdose victim came back to consciousness.

Police were called to an apartment at the Phoenix House Tuesday night to investigate a reported overdose.

They found  a 29-year-old man in bed.  Police describe the man as unresponsive.

While the fire department rescue squad administered one dose of Narcan, the officer prepared another dose.

Paramedics from Lane Ambulance also administered two intravenous injections of Narcan.

When the victim finally woke up, he told officers he was cold and that his chest hurt.

A man who was with the victim in the apartment told police he had been administering chest compressions before they arrived.

Police say they couldn't find any evidence of drug use in the apartment, but point out that they were unable to search the bathroom because two dogs were inside.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Eliminate potential tree hazards

    Eliminate potential tree hazards

    Thursday, May 4 2017 3:46 PM EDT2017-05-04 19:46:01 GMT
    Three or four days after storms rolled through the valley tree service companies are still busy Thursday cleaning up the mess left behind. Arborists say leaves make trees a little heavier so high winds can help blow them down.  But is there anything you can do about it? Pruning your trees can make a difference. "A tree can grow right next to a house and it will be fine you just have to make sure it's not damaged or diseased and it's safe to be there," said Daniel Yoho...More >>
    Three or four days after storms rolled through the valley tree service companies are still busy Thursday cleaning up the mess left behind. Arborists say leaves make trees a little heavier so high winds can help blow them down.  But is there anything you can do about it? Pruning your trees can make a difference. "A tree can grow right next to a house and it will be fine you just have to make sure it's not damaged or diseased and it's safe to be there," said Daniel Yoho...More >>

  • Fraternity, 18 members charged in Penn State student's death

    Fraternity, 18 members charged in Penn State student's death

    Friday, May 5 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-05-05 21:42:43 GMT
    Eighteen members of a now-shuttered fraternity at Penn State University and the frat itself are facing criminal charges in the death of a student who was fatally injured in a fall during an alcohol-fueled pledge...More >>
    Eighteen members of a now-shuttered fraternity at Penn State University and the frat itself are facing criminal charges in the death of a student who was fatally injured in a fall during an alcohol-fueled pledge night.More >>

  • Thiel College welcomes first woman President

    Thiel College welcomes first woman President

    Friday, May 5 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-05-05 21:42:35 GMT
    Thiel College in Greenville, Pa. is celebrating it's 150th anniversary, and on Friday it marked a first in it's long history.  The inauguration of Susan Traverso as it's 20th and first female President. Students, staff, faculty and the Greenville community turned out to welcome Susan Traverso.  After a career in higher education, this is her first Presidency.  She joins Thiel from Elizabethtown College where she served as provost. The Thiel search commit...More >>
    Thiel College in Greenville, Pa. is celebrating it's 150th anniversary, and on Friday it marked a first in it's long history.  The inauguration of Susan Traverso as it's 20th and first female President. Students, staff, faculty and the Greenville community turned out to welcome Susan Traverso.  After a career in higher education, this is her first Presidency.  She joins Thiel from Elizabethtown College where she served as provost. The Thiel search commit...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms