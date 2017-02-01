Four doses of opiate antidote used to revive man in Austintown

Austintown police officers say the opiate antidote Narcan had to be administered four times before a suspected overdose victim came back to consciousness.

Police were called to an apartment at the Phoenix House Tuesday night to investigate a reported overdose.

They found a 29-year-old man in bed. Police describe the man as unresponsive.

While the fire department rescue squad administered one dose of Narcan, the officer prepared another dose.

Paramedics from Lane Ambulance also administered two intravenous injections of Narcan.

When the victim finally woke up, he told officers he was cold and that his chest hurt.

A man who was with the victim in the apartment told police he had been administering chest compressions before they arrived.

Police say they couldn't find any evidence of drug use in the apartment, but point out that they were unable to search the bathroom because two dogs were inside.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.