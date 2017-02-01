More 'down time' planned for Cruze production in Lordstown

The Lordstown-made Chevy Cruze continues to be part of General Motors' effort to match production with customer demand.

Lordstown Complex employees have been notified that several weeks of down time have been added to the production schedule this year.

Plant Communications Manager Tom Mock would not comment on exactly how many weeks are planned, or when they would take place.

Mock said the down time is designed to align production of the Cruze with consumer demand.

Production at the Lordstown Complex has been suspended since January 21 when GM eliminated the third shift due to what the company says was a change in buyer preference from small cars to trucks and crossover vehicles.

1,200 UAW members lost their jobs when the shift came to an end.

UAW Local 1112 President Glenn Johnson tells 21 News that members will receive 85% of their pay during the down times.

Figures released by GM on Wednesday show a 22% retail sales increase of the Cruze in January, compared to sales during the same month one year ago.

Deliveries of the Cruze in 2016 were down nearly 17% from the year before.