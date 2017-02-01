Warren homeowner thinks he was burglarized by 'guest' - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren homeowner thinks he was burglarized by 'guest'

WARREN, Ohio -

Police are trying to find out if a home in Warren was burglarized by an addict that the homeowner had helped in the past.

The 68-year-old man tells officers he could hear a thumping noise when he returned to his Sheridan Ave. NE home on Tuesday.

It turned out that whoever was making the noise inside the house climbed out the basement window and ran away.

Police followed footprints from the home to Larchmont Ave. NE, but didn't find a suspect.

The burglary victim told police that the cell phone he found on the living room floor belongs to a known drug addict he had been allowing to stay at his home.

Police also found an empty holster under a couch. The .38 caliber semi-automatic handgun was missing.

The homeowner told police that his “guest” had stolen property from him in the past, but he had not filed a report with the police.

The resident told police he would inspect the home to find out if anything else had been taken.  

