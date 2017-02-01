App lets parents and students track Boardman school buses - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

App lets parents and students track Boardman school buses

Posted: Updated:
BOARDMAN, Ohio -

The Boardman School District is providing students and parents with a convenient way to know when the school bus is coming and even track the current location of the bus.

The school district emailed a news release on Wednesday saying “No more long waits at the bus stop in snow or rain, and missing the school bus should be a problem of the past.”

The district is launching “Here Comes The Bus”, a free school bus tracking APP for parents and students that allows them to view the real-time location of a child’s bus from their smartphone, tablet or computer.

Users can also receive a customized notification when the bus is close, according to the release.

“All 52 Boardman route buses have been equipped with GPS trackers, and we have been testing the APP system with a group of our parents and staff,” said Superintendent Tim Saxton. “Now we are ready to launch it district wide, and we think it will be a real benefit for our parents, and increase the safety of our students.”

According to the website herecomesthebus.com , the App translates GPS tracking information from the bus into a program and customizable map.

The technology comes from Synovia Solutions and the software that they developed more than 15 years ago to help companies better manage their fleets.

The district will officially unveil the system on Monday.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Eliminate potential tree hazards

    Eliminate potential tree hazards

    Thursday, May 4 2017 3:46 PM EDT2017-05-04 19:46:01 GMT
    Three or four days after storms rolled through the valley tree service companies are still busy Thursday cleaning up the mess left behind. Arborists say leaves make trees a little heavier so high winds can help blow them down.  But is there anything you can do about it? Pruning your trees can make a difference. "A tree can grow right next to a house and it will be fine you just have to make sure it's not damaged or diseased and it's safe to be there," said Daniel Yoho...More >>
    Three or four days after storms rolled through the valley tree service companies are still busy Thursday cleaning up the mess left behind. Arborists say leaves make trees a little heavier so high winds can help blow them down.  But is there anything you can do about it? Pruning your trees can make a difference. "A tree can grow right next to a house and it will be fine you just have to make sure it's not damaged or diseased and it's safe to be there," said Daniel Yoho...More >>

  • Fraternity, 18 members charged in Penn State student's death

    Fraternity, 18 members charged in Penn State student's death

    Friday, May 5 2017 8:09 PM EDT2017-05-06 00:09:29 GMT
    Eighteen members of a now-shuttered fraternity at Penn State University and the frat itself are facing criminal charges in the death of a student who was fatally injured in a fall during an alcohol-fueled pledge...More >>
    Eighteen members of a now-shuttered fraternity at Penn State University and the frat itself are facing criminal charges in the death of a student who was fatally injured in a fall during an alcohol-fueled pledge night.More >>

  • Trumbull Co. shooting victim fights to get children back from mother of suspect

    Trumbull Co. shooting victim fights to get children back from mother of suspect

    Friday, May 5 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-05-06 00:01:12 GMT

    A man indicted by a Trumbull County Grand Jury for attemping to kill his girlfriend and for murdering her mother is back in court. Attorneys for Douglas Day entered pleas of not guilty on all counts as he was arraigned in the case.   His $1-Million bond was continued and he was taken back over to the Trumbull County Jail escorted by two Trumbull County Sheriff's Deputies as he remained handuffed and shackled. But it was an emotional day as the drama in the case continued outsi...

    More >>

    A man indicted by a Trumbull County Grand Jury for attemping to kill his girlfriend and for murdering her mother is back in court. Attorneys for Douglas Day entered pleas of not guilty on all counts as he was arraigned in the case.   His $1-Million bond was continued and he was taken back over to the Trumbull County Jail escorted by two Trumbull County Sheriff's Deputies as he remained handuffed and shackled. But it was an emotional day as the drama in the case continued outsi...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms