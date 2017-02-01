Home remedies to help you beat cold and flu season

If you are looking for relief from colds or the flu, you may not have to go any farther than your own kitchen. Dr. Angelina Rodriguez with Mercy Health recommends vitamin C to ward off illnesses.

"It is a natural decongestant in that it helps to reduce the phlegm," said Dr. Rodriguez. "Vitamin C is important factor in your system especially when it is fighting infection."

If you're feeling under the weather, Dr. Rodriguez says you should consider a bowl of chicken noodle soup.

"Low sodium chicken noodle soup can help hydrate you. The warmth can help soothe your throat and there are lots of nutrients in it. It is a natural decongestant as well," said Dr. Rodriguez.

Gargling warm salt water may provide relief to people who have sort throats and head colds.

"It can help loosen phlegm, which houses a lot of bacteria and viruses that cause a lot of your symptoms," said Dr. Rodriguez.

Dr. Rodriguez recommends honey to help kick a cough.

"You can either put it on a teaspoon or put it in a glass of hot water, but it helps to soothe your throat by coating it," said Dr. Rodriguez. "It is actually a natural cough suppressant."

If you've got a stuffy nose that's causing you breathing difficulties, consider a vapor rub.

"The vapors help to open up your nasal and breathing passages to help you breathe easier," said Dr. Rodriguez.

If the norovirus hits your home, Dr. Rodriguez recommends probiotics.

"Probiotics like that found in yogurt even can help keep the healthy bacteria in your gut and allow the bad bacteria to grow," said Dr. Rodriguez.

Garlic and garlic supplements have been shown to help fight off colds.

"Garlic has ingredients in it that are actually natural anti-microbials to begin with when you are sick, but also keep you, if you take it on a regular basis, from getting sick in the first place," said Dr. Rodriguez.