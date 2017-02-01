Suspects in Liberty shooting considered 'armed and dangerous' - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Suspects in Liberty shooting considered 'armed and dangerous'

Posted: Updated:
LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

U.S. Marshals and Liberty Police are on the lookout for two shooting suspects who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities say William Shakoor, 20, and Michael Curry, 21, are wanted on charges of attempted murder and aggravated robbery.

Police say the men are suspects in the shooting and robbery of a man found lying on the ground along Catherine street early Friday.

Liberty Police Chief Rich Tisone tells 21 News that more serious charges could be filed if the victim does not survive.

Suspect 1

  • Name: William Shakoor
  • Sex: Male
  • Race: African American
  • Height: 5’09”
  • Weight: 218LBS
  • Age: 20
  • Hair: Black
  • Eyes: Brown

Suspect 2

  • Name: Michael Devontae Curry
  • Sex: Male
  • Race: African American
  • Height: 5’07”
  • Weight: 150 lbs.
  • Age: 21
  • Hair: Black
  • Eyes: Brown

Those with information on the whereabouts of the suspect may contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous and reward money may be available, according to the U.S. Marshal Service.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Eliminate potential tree hazards

    Eliminate potential tree hazards

    Thursday, May 4 2017 3:46 PM EDT2017-05-04 19:46:01 GMT
    Three or four days after storms rolled through the valley tree service companies are still busy Thursday cleaning up the mess left behind. Arborists say leaves make trees a little heavier so high winds can help blow them down.  But is there anything you can do about it? Pruning your trees can make a difference. "A tree can grow right next to a house and it will be fine you just have to make sure it's not damaged or diseased and it's safe to be there," said Daniel Yoho...More >>
    Three or four days after storms rolled through the valley tree service companies are still busy Thursday cleaning up the mess left behind. Arborists say leaves make trees a little heavier so high winds can help blow them down.  But is there anything you can do about it? Pruning your trees can make a difference. "A tree can grow right next to a house and it will be fine you just have to make sure it's not damaged or diseased and it's safe to be there," said Daniel Yoho...More >>

  • Investigation of Trumbull County Jail inmate death underway

    Investigation of Trumbull County Jail inmate death underway

    Friday, May 5 2017 9:17 PM EDT2017-05-06 01:17:54 GMT

    An investigation is underway to determine what caused the death of an inmate at the Trumbull County Jail. According to Sheriff Paul Monroe, the prisoner was found unresponsive in his cell at around noon Friday. Corrections Officers called for immediate medical assistance and lifesaving efforts began, according to a statement issued by Monroe. The prisoner was transported by ambulance to St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, Ohio where he was pronounced dead less than 45 minutes after he w...

    More >>

    An investigation is underway to determine what caused the death of an inmate at the Trumbull County Jail. According to Sheriff Paul Monroe, the prisoner was found unresponsive in his cell at around noon Friday. Corrections Officers called for immediate medical assistance and lifesaving efforts began, according to a statement issued by Monroe. The prisoner was transported by ambulance to St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, Ohio where he was pronounced dead less than 45 minutes after he w...

    More >>

  • Trumbull Co. shooting victim fights to get children back from mother of suspect

    Trumbull Co. shooting victim fights to get children back from mother of suspect

    Friday, May 5 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-05-06 00:01:12 GMT

    A man indicted by a Trumbull County Grand Jury for attemping to kill his girlfriend and for murdering her mother is back in court. Attorneys for Douglas Day entered pleas of not guilty on all counts as he was arraigned in the case.   His $1-Million bond was continued and he was taken back over to the Trumbull County Jail escorted by two Trumbull County Sheriff's Deputies as he remained handuffed and shackled. But it was an emotional day as the drama in the case continued outsi...

    More >>

    A man indicted by a Trumbull County Grand Jury for attemping to kill his girlfriend and for murdering her mother is back in court. Attorneys for Douglas Day entered pleas of not guilty on all counts as he was arraigned in the case.   His $1-Million bond was continued and he was taken back over to the Trumbull County Jail escorted by two Trumbull County Sheriff's Deputies as he remained handuffed and shackled. But it was an emotional day as the drama in the case continued outsi...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms