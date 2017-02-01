Suspects in Liberty shooting considered 'armed and dangerous'

U.S. Marshals and Liberty Police are on the lookout for two shooting suspects who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities say William Shakoor, 20, and Michael Curry, 21, are wanted on charges of attempted murder and aggravated robbery.

Police say the men are suspects in the shooting and robbery of a man found lying on the ground along Catherine street early Friday.

Liberty Police Chief Rich Tisone tells 21 News that more serious charges could be filed if the victim does not survive.

Suspect 1

Name: William Shakoor

Sex: Male

Race: African American

Height: 5’09”

Weight: 218LBS

Age: 20

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Suspect 2

Name: Michael Devontae Curry

Sex: Male

Race: African American

Height: 5’07”

Weight: 150 lbs.

Age: 21

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Those with information on the whereabouts of the suspect may contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous and reward money may be available, according to the U.S. Marshal Service.