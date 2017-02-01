Jury selection begins Friday in death penalty trial of Robert Seman

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the death of an inmate at the Trumbull County Jail. According to Sheriff Paul Monroe, the prisoner was found unresponsive in his cell at around noon Friday. Corrections Officers called for immediate medical assistance and lifesaving efforts began, according to a statement issued by Monroe. The prisoner was transported by ambulance to St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, Ohio where he was pronounced dead less than 45 minutes after he w...More >>
A man indicted by a Trumbull County Grand Jury for attemping to kill his girlfriend and for murdering her mother is back in court. Attorneys for Douglas Day entered pleas of not guilty on all counts as he was arraigned in the case. His $1-Million bond was continued and he was taken back over to the Trumbull County Jail escorted by two Trumbull County Sheriff's Deputies as he remained handuffed and shackled. But it was an emotional day as the drama in the case continued outsi...More >>
For the second time this week, Warren police are investigating a report that three men assaulted and robbed a man as he walked along a city street. A 20-year-old man says he was walking home from a gas station along Garden Street at around 1 a.m. Thursday when he was confronted by three men who told him to give him everything he had. He says that after first checking his pockets, they began to kick and punch him, before ripping the necklace from his neck.More >>
Carlos Carrasco pitched six impressive innings, and the bullpen held on for the Cleveland Indians in their 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.More >>
Billy Hamilton ended one of the major leagues' longest home run droughts with a three-run shot, and Devin Mesoraco hit his first in more than two years, powering the Cincinnati Reds to a 7-2 victory over the...More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 3, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 2, 2017.More >>
Miguel Cabrera hit his 450th homer in his first game off the disabled list and the Detroit Tigers went on to a 5-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night.More >>
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.More >>
An attorney for four Nebraska beer stores blamed for fueling alcohol-related problems on South Dakota's Pine Ridge Indian Reservation will ask a judge to dismiss 22 liquor law violations filed against them,...More >>
Border Patrol agents working the immigration checkpoint near Tombstone say they've 67 pounds of marijuana that was being smuggled inside of a casket.More >>
The turmoil at Fox News Channel has claimed another victim.More >>
