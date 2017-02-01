Jury selection begins Friday in death penalty trial of Robert Seman

Seman is accused of setting the fire that killed 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents

The death penalty case of Robert Seman will begin in two days.

He's the man accused of setting the deadly fire that killed 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents William and Judith Schmidt at their Youngstown home in 2015.

There are currently 159 people who remain in the jury pool and Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge Maureen Sweeney says while jurors will begin filling out juror questionaires on Friday, the court will begin questioning individual jurors next Tuesday.

In late developments the defense wants to try and question a burn expert by Skype.

Also someone has now come forward with cell phone video from Walgreens that could allegedly shed new light on the case.

It's unclear what that video shows but you may remember Seman allegedly went to Walgreens to buy make-up to cover-up burns from the deadly fire shortly after it happened.

Sources say it could take three weeks to a month to select a jury and another month for the trial itself.