Surveillance video shows suspects making off with ATM in Niles

New surveillance video shows two suspects trying to make off with a stolen ATM Tuesday morning.

Police say the pair tried to remove the machine from the lobby of First Choice Community Credit Union multiple times.

The video released by Niles Police Wednesday, shows the two pulled it out the front door at around 4 a.m.

The stolen machine didn't go far. It was left on a nearby driveway belonging to Dedrea Williams in the 800 block of Warren Avenue.

Police say the two individuals were wearing masks and gloves at the time of the incident. Right now police don't have any leads on the suspects.

"They didn't get any money," Detective Jim Robbins said, with Niles police. "They did some damage, which is sad, a lot of damage, I think the machine is probably totaled."

Police called in a tow to take the ATM into evidence.