UAW reacts to news of more down time at GM Lordstown Complex

By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
LORDSTOWN, Ohio -

Just as the auto workers union is adjusting to the elimination of the third shift production at GM Lordstown, management is announcing more down time for the plant. 

The latest announcement was made to workers by the Lordstown plant manager and confirmed in an e-mail to 21 News.

Lordstown Complex employees have been notified that several weeks of production down time have been added to the 2017 build schedule. The UAW says the exact timing of several weeks was not disclosed.

"Where they are and how long they are have not been discussed. GM traditionally will do everything they can to notify the local leadership and the local membership as far in advance as possible," said Glenn Johnson, President of UAW Local 1112.

GM says the added down time is done to align Cruze production with market demand.  At the same time, GM says it sold 19,949 Cruzes in January. Up 20% from the same month last year. Only a small percentage were the new Mexican built hatchback models. 

The union says the sales figures compared to this time last year are not surprising. "First off, we we're just coming out of launch in the beginning of 2016, so we weren't producing a whole lot of vehicles, and they were not a whole lot on the market to buy," Johnson said.

Monthly sales of the Cruze have averaged between a low of 18,000 to a high of between 24,000 and 25,000.  "But I'm happy to see it. Happy to see 19,000 plus units sold. I hope the trend continues and it would be good for everyone.

Through sub-pay and other contract provisions, the UAW members impacted by down time receive about 85% of their normal pay. 

