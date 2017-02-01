Cardinal Mooney high honors four alumni

Cardinal Mooney High School is celebrating the 20th year of it's Distinguished Alumni Awards.

At a special assembly on Wednesday the school honored four alumni this year as opposed to the traditional two.

Sister Margaret Scheetz, OSU Class of 1963

Atty. Michael C. Kilanowski, Jr. Class of 1966

Dr. Patricia Cipriano Prelock Class of 1972

Mr. John Zajac Class of 1974

The honorees were chosen as the highest examples of those who demonstrate concern and dedication to others. All four award winners said their experience at Mooney gave them a strong foundation to achieve and succeed.