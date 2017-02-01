Youngstown council urges President Trump to revoke immigration b - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown council urges President Trump to revoke immigration ban

By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Six days after President Donald Trump announced a temporary ban on immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries, cities and communities across the U.S are still firing back.

The City of Youngstown is joining the effort. Wednesday, council unanimously approved a three page resolution that details more than a dozen reasons why the city wants the Trump Administration to revoke the executive order on immigration.

"It takes time to get policy right and do the right thing, we want to make sure the right things are being done and we're open for discussions, but we want to send the message that we want people to be treated fairly," said Councilman Mike Ray.

In the resolution, the city writes "President Trump and his administration are right to be concerned about national security, but it is unacceptable when even legal permanent residents are being detained or turned away..."

The resolution goes on to say "this visa ban is the ultimate display of mistrust and will erode our allies' willingness to fight with us" and that the executive order "does not make us safer; rather it decreases security of our homeland and endangers the lives of thousands of American men and women in our Military, diplomatic corps and intelligence services."

And while the resolution alone may not make a difference, coupled with action across the country Mayor John McNally is hopeful it could have an impact.

"We have many foreign born residents of our community who are here legally, who are contributing to our community not only in Youngstown but across the Mahoning Valley and I think we just wanted to stand firm with cities across the country," said Mayor John McNally.

As 21 News has reported on in the past, there is the ongoing effort by the Youngstown Catholic Diocese to bring Syrian Refugees to the city. The mayor tells 21 News that the temporary ban will "certainly" knock that effort back a few steps.
 

